Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 9,205 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

