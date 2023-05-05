Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.23 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WH opened at $67.22 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.