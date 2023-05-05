Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.26 Million in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

