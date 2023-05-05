Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.31 Million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

