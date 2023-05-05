Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.32 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after buying an additional 547,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,286,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after buying an additional 335,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

