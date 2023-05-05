Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.87 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.