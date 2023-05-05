Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

