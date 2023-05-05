Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

