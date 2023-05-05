Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after purchasing an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,084,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 529,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 443,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Times Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

