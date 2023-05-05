Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

