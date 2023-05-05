Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,697 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,076 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

