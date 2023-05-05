Duality Advisers LP Sells 82,941 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,941 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

