Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.