Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $16.95 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

