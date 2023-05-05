Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,901 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Fluor by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 631,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

