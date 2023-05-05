Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

