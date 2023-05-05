DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

