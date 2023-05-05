Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) versus OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 3.73% 16.43% 6.02% OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and OriginClear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.81 billion 0.70 $142.21 million $4.74 19.26 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.26 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.17

Volatility & Risk

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dycom Industries and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dycom Industries presently has a consensus target price of $125.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than OriginClear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats OriginClear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

