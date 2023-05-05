Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,204,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 541% from the previous session’s volume of 343,663 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $705.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

