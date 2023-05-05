East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,794. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

