Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $159.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

ETN stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

