Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

