Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
EW stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
