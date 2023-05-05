Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The stock has a market cap of C$76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

