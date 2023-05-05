Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 178,302 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile



Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

