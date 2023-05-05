Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $69.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.91.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

