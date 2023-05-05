Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $24,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Articles
