Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $24,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.