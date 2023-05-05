Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,034 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $31,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ANET opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

