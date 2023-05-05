Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equillium in a report released on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

