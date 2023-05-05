Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CACI International Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $18.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.00. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

