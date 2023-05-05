Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

