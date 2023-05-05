Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.40.

TSE IFC opened at C$201.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.64. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

