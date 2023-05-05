Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

