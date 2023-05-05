Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $245.22, but opened at $194.09. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 3,064,888 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.58.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

