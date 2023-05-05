Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $245.22, but opened at $194.09. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 3,064,888 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
