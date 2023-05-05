Evercore ISI Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $26.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

