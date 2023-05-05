Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,590.33% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.
