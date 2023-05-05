Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,590.33% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

