eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.65 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,370,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in eXp World by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of eXp World by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

