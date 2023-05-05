eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 9.1% After Earnings Beat

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 353,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 818,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at eXp World

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in eXp World by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More

