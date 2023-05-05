Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.74.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $147.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

