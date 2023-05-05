Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.74.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.5 %

EXPE opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $168,438,000 after buying an additional 487,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.