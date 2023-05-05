Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

