Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

