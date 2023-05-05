Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $176,850.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $420.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

