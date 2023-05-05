FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Trading Down 43.5 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $13.31 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 312,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.