FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 43.5 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $13.31 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 312,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

