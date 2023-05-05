Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

