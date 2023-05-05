Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

