Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

