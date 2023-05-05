Financial Analysis: Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) & Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kunlun Energy and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Onex has a consensus price target of $90.40, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Onex pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 2.85% 1.95%

Risk & Volatility

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Onex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.36 $3.57 billion N/A N/A Onex $442.00 million 8.11 $235.00 million $2.94 15.10

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Onex.

Summary

Onex beats Kunlun Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.