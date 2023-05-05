Financial Contrast: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 22.33% 28.65% 17.59% WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 7 17 0 2.64 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $121.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $218.67, indicating a potential upside of 19,081.29%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.30 billion 3.06 $1.28 billion $7.33 13.93 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.29 -$16.15 million ($103.00) -0.01

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

