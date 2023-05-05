Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $973,520.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

FISV opened at $117.78 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.